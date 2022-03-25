Travel + Leisure Names Franklin’s Southall Resort as Global Vision Award Winner

Travel + Leisure has named Southall a Global Vision Award 2022 winner, which identifies and honors companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Set to open in July after five years of careful development, Southall is at its essence a luxury farm-based resort dedicated to sustainability, agricultural and culinary discovery—and the circle of life.

“Our team is filled with pride to see Southall earn this recognition ahead of the property’s debut in a few short months,” said Senior Vice President of Agriculture and Culinary Tyler Brown. “For the past several years, we have collectively placed an emphasis on hard work, diligent research and experimentation to ensure the land that feeds us is left better than it was found for years and years to come. At Southall, we want our guests to be a part of this change and look forward to offering hands-on, farm-based activities to guests in the very near future.”

The 325-acre property prioritizes growing agriculture that is native to Middle Tennessee, along with crops that push the edge of what ‘should’ be grown in the region, and uses cutting-edge regenerative practices blended with heritage farming to accomplish this. Examples of these unique methods include a water filtration system that is recirculated through the orchard with 1,300 trellised apple trees and back into the property’s lake as well as a technology-driven pollination plan that governs Southall’s six apiaries and millions of native bees and honeybees and in turn, yields gallons of delicious honey.

The 2022 Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards celebrate exceptional work and innovation aimed at building a greener, brighter, and more equitable planet. To arrive at this year’s list of 33 honorees, nominations were sourced from an esteemed panel of industry leaders and experts across the travel, hospitality, retail and non-profit sectors, along with Travel + Leisure editors and correspondents. The final winner selections were made by Travel + Leisure editors. The winners of this year’s awards will be featured in the publication’s April issue.

For more information and to stay connected on Southall’s upcoming opening, visit www.southalltn.com and follow Southall on social media via Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT SOUTHALL

Located in historic Franklin, Tenn., less than 20 miles from Nashville, Southall encompasses over 325 acres, set across rolling Tennessee hills, and includes a working farm featuring orchards; crops; gardens; apiaries; chicken coop; rotational grazing for livestock; innovative greenhouses; active aquaculture and seed saving programs and a property-wide water retention system that doubles as a recreational lake. Set to open in July 2022, a luxury inn, spa and signature restaurant will offer an escape where guests will enjoy an array of experiences based on the property’s core principles of exploration, discovery and connection. For more information, visit www.southalltn.com.