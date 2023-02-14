Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 14, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 14, 2023.

1Wrong-way Drunk Driver Causes Head On Collision on I-65 in Franklin

Arturo Chacon Salazar
Arturo Chacon Salazar (photo from FPD)

A man has been charged after Franklin Police say he was driving drunk down the wrong way on I-65 and crashed into another driver on February 11, 2023. Read more.

2What is the Most Popular Rom Com on Netflix?

photo from All About Cookies

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, All About Cookies wanted to find the most beloved rom-com, in every state, currently available on Netflix. Read more.

3Kenny Loggins to Bring Farewell Tour to Franklin

Kenny Loggins announced his final tour in January and now has added more dates to the tour to include Franklin, TN. Read more.

4Two Car Burglar Suspects Caught on Camera at Walmart in Spring Hill

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two car burglary suspects. Read more.

5Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car in Franklin

franklin police car

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Franklin. It happened at 7:58, Monday morning. Read more.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

