Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 14, 2023.
A man has been charged after Franklin Police say he was driving drunk down the wrong way on I-65 and crashed into another driver on February 11, 2023. Read more.
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, All About Cookies wanted to find the most beloved rom-com, in every state, currently available on Netflix. Read more.
Kenny Loggins announced his final tour in January and now has added more dates to the tour to include Franklin, TN. Read more.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two car burglary suspects. Read more.
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Franklin. It happened at 7:58, Monday morning. Read more.