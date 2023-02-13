Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car in Franklin

From Franklin Police on February 13, 2023

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Franklin. It happened at 7:58, Monday morning. The 61-year-old victim was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after he was hit by a car that was exiting the parking lot of the Frazier Dr. McDonald’s.

The victim was carrying Contributor newspapers and a vendor ID at the time he was hit. It is currently unknown if he was selling papers at the time he was hit. No charges have been filed against the 32-year-old driver from Hermitage. Franklin Police Traffic Unit Officers are investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something that could be helpful to give them a call: (615) 794-2513.