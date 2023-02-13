Final Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll of 2023

From: Jeff Price
Results from 6 February 2023
THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|120
|2
|2
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|104
|3
|3
|FATHER RYAN
|101
|5
|4
|BAYLOR
|89
|1
|5
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|81
|8
|6
|WILSON CENTRAL
|71
|4
|7
|MBA
|57
|6
|8
|SUMMIT
|56
|7
|9
|BRENTWOOD
|36
|9
|10
|BLACKMAN
|20
|11
|11
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|18
|10
|12
|HALLS
|14
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BOYD BUCHANAN, LAKEWAY, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN