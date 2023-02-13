Two Car Burglar Suspects Caught on Camera at Walmart in Spring Hill

From Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s:

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two car burglary suspects. The men, dressed in red and blue and captured by store security cameras, used two stolen credit cards at Walmart in Spring Hill, TN.

The cards were stolen from a vehicle earlier that same day. They were taken while the vehicle owner was walking in Sarah Benson Park in Thompson’s Station. The driver’s side door lock was punched out and the car burglars gained access into the vehicle.

If you have information about this case or know the identities of the two suspects, call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or WCSO Detective Jessica Richards at 615-790-5554 Ext 3224.