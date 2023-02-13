Wrong-way Drunk Driver Causes Head On Collision on I-65 in Franklin

A man has been charged after Franklin Police say he was driving drunk down the wrong way on I-65 and crashed into another driver on February 11, 2023.

Franklin Police say a black truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 without any headlights around 3 a.m.

Video shows the truck crash into another vehicle head-on.

2023000508 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

The driver, 23-year-old Arturo Chacon Salazar, was taken into custody by officers who witnessed the crash happen from the McEwen exit.

The driver of the other car, a 37-year-old Columbia man, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Franklin police say Salazar later caused a disturbance while being treated at a local hospital and hit one of the officers in the head.

Arturo Chacon Salazar was charged with DUI, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Driving Without a License, Violation of the Light Law, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Resisting, Disorderly Conduct, and Assaulting a Police Officer.

Salazar is behind bars on a $25,000 bond.