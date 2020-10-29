Today is the Last Day to Early Vote

Today, Oct 29, is the last day registered voters can participate in early voting.

What:

This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections

Click here for Sample Ballot.

The message to get out and vote has been drilling out in various media, and celebrities are chiming in in just about every way, from Lizzo’s recent Vote dress to comments by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during her interview of Gloria Steinem. This push to end all pushes to vote is paying off. Early voting this year has passed many records. It looks like there will be a larger percentage of eligible voters raising their voice in this election than there has been in more than a century.

Of course, historically, when there is upheaval in the country, more people find it important to get out and vote. But, this year we also have the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, and COVID-19. One election official feels that many fear that the pandemic will close down the polls before they can cast their vote, so they are voting early. But, it looks like election day will be just as robust. Both sides are passionate about their candidates.

Each voter can help speed up the process by being prepared. Look over all voting information in advance. And make sure to have an acceptable photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include a Tennessee driver’s license, a United States passport, a Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID; a federal, United States military or Tennessee state government ID or Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Early Voting Locations & Hours:

Franklin Area

Williamson County Administrative Complex (Election Commission)

1320 West Main Street

Franklin, TN 37064

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Franklin Recreation Complex

1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy)

Franklin TN 37064

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

County Agricultural Expo Center

4215 Long Ln

Franklin TN 37064

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Cool Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel)

700 Cool Springs Blvd

Franklin TN 37067

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Brentwood Area

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Fairview Area

Fairview Recreation Center

2714 Fairview Boulevard

Fairview, TN 37062

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Nolensville Area

Sunset Hills Baptist Church

1635 Sunset Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station Area

Longview Recreation Center

2909 Commonwealth Drive

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Weekdays

Remember that the mask mandate is in effect. Please bring one with you, as well as hand sanitizer.

Election Day Information

For those who do not early vote, Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. For Election Day on November 3, the Williamson County Election Commission has changed the voting process, instead of going to an assigned voting location, there will be twenty-five Voting Centers. You will be allowed to VOTE at ANY of these locations that are most convenient to your work, home, school or travel within the county. Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Brentwood

Vote Center 15 Sunset Elementary School 100 SUNSET TRL

Vote Center 16 The Brentwood Library 8109 CONCORD RD

Vote Center 17 Edmondson Elementary School 851 EDMONDSON PIKE

Vote Center 18 Brenthaven Church 516 FRANKLIN RD

Fairview

Vote Center 01 Westwood Elementary School 7200 TIGER TRL

Vote Center 02 Fairview Recreation Center 2714 FAIRVIEW BLVD

Franklin

Vote Center 06 Oakview Elementary 2390 HENPECK LN

Vote Center 07 Page High School 6281 ARNO RD

Vote Center 11 Trinity Elementary School 4410 MURFREESBORO RD

Vote Center 12 Clovercroft Elementary School 9336 CLOVERCROFT RD

Vote Center 13 Cool Springs Conference Center 700 COOL SPRINGS BLVD

Vote Center 19 Grassland Middle School 2390 HILLSBORO RD

Vote Center 20 Hunters Bend Elementary 2121 FIELDSTONE PKWY

Vote Center 21 Pearre Creek Elementary 1811 TOWNSEND BLVD

Vote Center 22 First Presbyterian Church 101 LEGENDS CLUB LN

Vote Center 23 County Enrichment Center 110 EVERBRIGHT AVE

Vote Center 24 The Church of the City 828 MURFREESBORO RD

Vote Center 25 Franklin Christian Church 4040 MURFREESBORO RD

Leiper’s Fork

Vote Center 03 Hillsboro Middle School 5412 PINEWOOD RD

Nolensville

Vote Center 14 Nolensville Town Hall 7218 NOLENSVILLE RD

Spring Hill

Vote Center 09 Longview Recreation Center 2909 COMMONWEALTH DR

Vote Center 10 Spring Station Middle School 1000 SPRING STATION DR

Thompson Station

Vote Center 04 Independence High School 1776 DECLARATION WAY

Vote Center 05 Bethesda Elementary School 4907 BETHESDA RD

Vote Center 08 Heritage Elementary School 4801 COLUMBIA PIKE