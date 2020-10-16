2020 Early Voting Stats

Early voting is underway and registered voters are turning out in a big way. Williamson County, specifically, saw a 104% increase in early voting through day 1 of early voting (Oct 14) as compared to the 2016 election.
In fact, the TN Election Commission shares that 93 counties are reporting their early voting totals through Oct 14 and all 93 are showing an increase in early voting from the 2016 election.
Here’s a look at 2020 Early Voting Data (All Voters) for Williamson and surrounding counties through day 1 of Early Voting:
Last updated Oct 15
|Data Through Oct 14
|2020
|2016
|% Change
|Williamson
|13,787
|6,745
|104.40%
|Maury
|1,969
|1,623
|21.32%
|Rutherford
|14,227
|6,540
|117.54%
|Davidson
|44,301
|12,397
|257.35%
|ALL TN COUNTIES
|273,325
|143,141
|90.95%
*Vote totals include early voters and absentee voters
*We will update this as the TN Election Commission updates their information
Early voting in Tennessee began Oct 14 and runs through Oct 29, with Election Day on November 3.
There are 8 early voting locations in Williamson County. List of Early Voting Locations Here
Before you go:
- Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.
- All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail
must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.Reminders
- Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)
- Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)