2020 Early Voting Stats

Early voting is underway and registered voters are turning out in a big way. Williamson County, specifically, saw a 104% increase in early voting through day 1 of early voting (Oct 14) as compared to the 2016 election.

In fact, the TN Election Commission shares that 93 counties are reporting their early voting totals through Oct 14 and all 93 are showing an increase in early voting from the 2016 election.

Here’s a look at 2020 Early Voting Data (All Voters) for Williamson and surrounding counties through day 1 of Early Voting:

Last updated Oct 15

Data Through Oct 14 2020 2016 % Change Williamson 13,787 6,745 104.40% Maury 1,969 1,623 21.32% Rutherford 14,227 6,540 117.54% Davidson 44,301 12,397 257.35% ALL TN COUNTIES 273,325 143,141 90.95%

*Vote totals include early voters and absentee voters

*We will update this as the TN Election Commission updates their information

Early voting in Tennessee began Oct 14 and runs through Oct 29, with Election Day on November 3.

There are 8 early voting locations in Williamson County. List of Early Voting Locations Here

