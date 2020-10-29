Enter the Heritage Foundation Virtual Costume Contest

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced the 2020 Heritage Foundation Virtual Costume Contest to complement October’s Paint the Town Orange festivities. To enter the 2020 Heritage Foundation Virtual Costume Contest, please visit https://www.gogophotocontest.com/heritagefoundation.

Contestants can enter the costume contest now through Friday, Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. There is no entry fee to participate and contestants are invited to choose one of four categories in which to enter: pets, children, adults, and groups.

Prizes include a MARS Petcare prize package, a 2021 VIP behind-the-scenes Main Street Festival package, a Williamson County prize package, a Franklin staycation prize package, a 2021 VIP behind-the-scenes Dickens of a Christmas prize package, and a one-year membership to the Heritage Foundation and The Franklin Theatre.

“Even though the Heritage Foundation had to cancel this year’s Pumpkinfest event, we have worked diligently to make sure vital parts of the festival are brought to downtown Franklin in a safe, virtual way,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley. “We could not have Paint the Town Orange without one of the most beloved events, the costume contest!”

The costume contest is donate-to-vote, with $1 equaling one vote. The contestants with the most votes at the end of the contest wins. Online voting is now through Friday, Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be displayed automatically on the contest page following the close of voting on Saturday, Oct. 31.

All donations go to support the non-profit Heritage Foundation, producer of Pumpkinfest and parent organization of The Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association, and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens.

For questions about the 2020 Heritage Foundation Virtual Costume Contest, please contact [email protected] or 615.591.8500.

The Heritage Foundation thanks FirstBank for being the presenting sponsor of Paint the Town Orange.