3 Halloween Cocktails

Donna Vissman
Bone Chilling Bramble

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year and while you may be celebrating at home or in your neighborhood, here are three cocktails that you can make from the Stay Incider, a warm drink with cinnamon to the Margarita Monster, a new take on the plain margarita.

Stay Incider

Created by Josue Romero, The Garnish Guy

2 oz Apothic Red
1 oz Cognac
1/2 oz Cinnamon Syrup
1/4 oz Lemon Juice
3 oz Hot Water
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick, Apples, Star Anise, Nutmeg

 METHOD: Place all the ingredients into a heat resistant container, including the garnishes, and stir until all the ingredients are fully combined. It makes two servings.

Bone Chilling Bramble

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
0.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
0.75 oz. Simple Syrup
0.5 oz. Créme de Mure
Lemon Wedge
Fresh Blackberries

METHOD: Shake first three ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Drizzle the Créme de Mure over the ice so that it gently bleeds through. Garnish with a lemon wedge and blackberries.

Margarita Monster

1 ½ parts PATRÓN Silver
1 part Melon Liqueur
¾ parts Fresh squeeze Lime Juice
+ Simple syrup (to taste / optional)
+ Watermelon Balls

METHOD: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with watermelon balls.

