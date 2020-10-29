3 Halloween Cocktails

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year and while you may be celebrating at home or in your neighborhood, here are three cocktails that you can make from the Stay Incider, a warm drink with cinnamon to the Margarita Monster, a new take on the plain margarita.

1 Stay Incider Created by Josue Romero, The Garnish Guy 2 oz Apothic Red

1 oz Cognac

1/2 oz Cinnamon Syrup

1/4 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Hot Water

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick, Apples, Star Anise, Nutmeg METHOD: Place all the ingredients into a heat resistant container, including the garnishes, and stir until all the ingredients are fully combined. It makes two servings. 2 Bone Chilling Bramble 1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

0.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

0.5 oz. Créme de Mure

Lemon Wedge

Fresh Blackberries METHOD: Shake first three ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Drizzle the Créme de Mure over the ice so that it gently bleeds through. Garnish with a lemon wedge and blackberries. 3 Margarita Monster 1 ½ parts PATRÓN Silver

1 part Melon Liqueur

¾ parts Fresh squeeze Lime Juice

+ Simple syrup (to taste / optional)

+ Watermelon Balls METHOD: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with watermelon balls.