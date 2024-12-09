Titans Lose 10-6 to Jaguars

NASHVILLE – The Titans let a winnable game slip away on Sunday.

On a gray day at Nissan Stadium, the Titans lost 10-6 to the Jaguars.

“Disappointed in the outcome,” Coach Brian Callahan said after the game. “(Guys) played their ass off, and they did everything in a lot of areas that was asked of them. But we didn’t score enough points. At the end of the day, we didn’t do enough to win.”

With the loss, the Titans dropped to 3-10.

The defense stood strong most of the day, but it couldn’t get a stop when it was needed most.

Offensively, the Titans couldn’t finish in the red zone on a day when Titans quarterback Will Levis showed some toughness, returning to the contest after re-injuring his right shoulder after taking a big hit on the final play of the first half.

Levis finished the day 19-of-32 for 168 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Running back Tony Pollard ran for 102 yards for the Titans.

But there were very few highlights on what had to be considered an overall miserable day.

“It sucks,” Levis said. “We have to be better in the red zone. I feel like I played one of my cleanest games all year, except for two plays where we could have score on both of them.”

“I’m getting tired of saying the same (expletive),” defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said. “We’re not doing enough to win games. … It’s frustrating. At the end of the day, I’m tired of saying we have to do better, play better. I don’t have any answers.”

The Titans took a 3-0 lead on a 46-yard field goal by kicker Nick Folk, which capped a drive that featured nine runs on 10 offensive plays.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday, intercepted Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones on the ensuing possession.

The rest of the first half was a struggle for both teams, however, and it included a big missed opportunity for the Titans, who drove the ball to the Jacksonville two-yard line midway through the second quarter, but failed to score after having a first and goal at the four-yard line.

Titans linebacker Otis Reese intercepted Jones late in the first half, ending Jacksonville’s best drive of the day.

Levis was sacked on the final play of the half, however, and he went to the tunnel holding his right shoulder.

It was 3-0 Titans at the half.

After some warm-up tosses coming out of halftime, Levis stayed in the game. His return was announced as questionable with the right shoulder injury, but he didn’t miss a snap.

The Titans extended their lead to 6-0 with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter on a 39-yard field goal by Folk, which capped an 11-play, 45-yard drive.

Things unraveled in the fourth quarter, however.

The Jaguars cut the lead to 6-3 on a 23-yard field goal by kicker Cam Little with 12:09 left.

The Jaguars then took the lead for the first time on an eight-yard touchdown run by Tank Bigsby, which made it 10-6 with 6:46 left.

The Titans couldn’t rally, despite reaching the Jacksonville nine-yard line late.

“Not figuring out how to win the game is extremely discouraging,” receiver Calvin Ridley said. “We worked all week, had a good game plan, and we’re supposed to win the game.”

The Titans return to action next Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

