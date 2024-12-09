Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 14, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of December 9-14, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Brookie Pie – A classic semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie cradling a house-made brownie topped with a scoop of fresh vanilla bean mousse and drizzled with a semi-sweet chocolate.

Eggnog Tres Leches Cake – A light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in eggnog and tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

Peanut Butter Cup – A classic peanut butter cookie topped with a pool of melted peanut butter chips and sprinkled with REESE’S peanut butter cups. REESE’S trademark and trade dress are used under license.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Cookies & Cream – A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie packed with white drops and topped with a white drizzle and crumbly cookies & cream pieces.

Raspberry Butter Cake Cookie – A mouth-watering butter cake cookie infused with raspberry flavor then smothered with a buttery glaze, a silky raspberry topping, and a dollop of creamy white buttercream.

Cinnamon Crunch – A warm cinnamon cookie topped with vanilla cream cheese glaze, crunchy cinnamon cereal streusel, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Cowboy Cookie – A warm oatmeal cookie packed with tasty semi-sweet chocolate drops, sweetened shredded coconut, and crunchy toasted pecans.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email