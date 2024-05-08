Titans Agree to Terms with DL Marlon Davidson

May 6, 2024 – The Titans are bringing back defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.

On Monday, the team and Davidson agreed to terms on a deal.

Davidson (6-3, 303) recorded 10 tackles, a sack, four quarterback pressures and two tackles for a loss with the team in 2023 while playing in five games with the team, including three starts.

Davidson was signed as a free agent on October 25, 2023, and was on the team’s practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster in December. He played in several games as a gameday elevation before making his first start against Seattle in December.

Prior to joining the Titans, Davidson spent time with the Falcons and 49ers after playing in college at Auburn, where he started 51 games and earned second-team All-America honors in his final season.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

