Sounds Shut Out by Memphis in Series Opener

NASHVILLE – May 28, 2024 – Hitless until the eighth inning, the Nashville Sounds (27-25) were blanked 2-0 by the Memphis Redbirds (28-24) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

With the game knotted at zero through six innings, Memphis took advantage of a costly Nashville error to score the only two runs of the game.

The lack of offense overshadowed excellent outings from Taylor Clarke and Evan McKendry. Clarke got the start and cruised through three scoreless innings with two strikeouts. McKendry relieved him in the fourth inning and followed with three more scoreless innings on only 39 pitches. He worked out of a jam with two runners on and one out in the fifth by inducing a popout and fly out to end the frame.

Janson Junk (2-3) entered a scoreless game in the seventh inning. He struck out the first batter before Nick Raposo would reach on a throwing error by Tyler Black. He retired the next batter, but Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker came through in the clutch by roping doubles to break the tie and take a 2-0 lead. Junk ended his outing with two runs allowed (zero earned) and four strikeouts.

Though the Sounds lacked hits, they mustered five walks including two from Wes Clarke. They were unable to capitalize with Isaac Collins being the only Nashville runner to reach second base with a first inning walk and a stolen base.

Source: Nashville Sounds

