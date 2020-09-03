Thompson’s Station Farmers Market returns to Homestead Manor, thanks to Hope UC who recently purchased the property.

The Thompson’s Station Farmers Market takes place every Thursday 4pm – 7pm and will be hosted at Homestead Manor today, Sept 3. Homestead Manor is located at 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station.

The market was previously held at Homestead before moving to Sarah Benson Park.

Via Facebook, they shared, “In case you missed our exciting announcement last market, We are MOVING back to Homestead Manor THIS Thursday! Same day, same time, NEW location! All of your favorite vendors and several new ones joining us for Fall! Come out and support local vendors!”

New vendors that recently joined the market include Able Voices, Couture Paris by Anna, Dash 10 Sauce, and Smokin Oaks Organics.

Guidelines for shoppers of the current market.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks

Shoppers are asked to maintain 6 feet social distance

Do not touch the items- the vendor will handle your selection and give you a bag

No smoking at the market

Don’t linger at the market

For the latest news, visit Thompson Station Farmers Market on Facebook.