OBITUARY: Lidah Lorraine Casey Johnson

Lidah Lorraine Casey Johnson passed away on August 19, 2020.

Lidah was born in Nashville, TN on April 27, 1936, and grew up in Franklin, TN. She was predeceased by her parents, Martha Johns DeBow Casey and Dudley English Casey; her brother, Dudley E. Casey, Jr.; and her sister, Evalina C. Cheadle.

Lidah graduated from Franklin High School, and attended Ole Miss. She moved to Smithfield, North Carolina in 1959.

She was a lady filled with grace and charm; and was known for her quick wit and big smile. Always a giving and helping person, she actively volunteered in Smithfield in many areas over the years; the hospital, meals on wheels, crisis hotline and a supporter of the local library. Until recently, she also maintained her membership in the Jr. League of Nashville.

Each and every friend was a treasure; and she never turned down a bridge game. Every single holiday was a decorated event in her home; and Christmas was her very favorite. “The more the merrier” was her belief as Christmas dinners were attended by so many over the years, who were important to her. Holiday baking was a grand event. She would take her daughters, sometimes begrudgingly, along to deliver all the homemade goodies to friends around town. She also enjoyed beach music, and could shag with the best of them.

Affectionately known as “Nana” by her grandchildren; she had a very loving and special relationship with them. She loved Spencer’s gift of music and their “sing-a-longs”, and the countless hours of “girl talk” with DeBow filled with so much laughter.

A woman of deep faith, Lidah had been an active member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church. She served on the alter guild and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She is survived by her daughters, Lidah Lorraine and husband, Daniel Lord Saylor; and Alison DeBow and husband, Clay Taylor Turpin; her grandchildren, Spencer English Taylor Turpin and DeBow Dunwoody Turpin; all whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her brother, James DeBow Casey; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The family will hold a private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.parrishfh.com.