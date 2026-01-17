Things to Know About Monster Jam 2026

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 17 & Sunday, January 18, 2026. A few tickets remain; find them here.

Here are some interesting things to know about Monster Jam.

The Monster Jam show lasts about 2 hours and features world-class athletes competing in intense races of speed and skill.

One of the most popular trucks, Grave Digger, will be in Nashville along with El Toro Loco, Scooby Doo, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, and more.

The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions.

Each truck is capable of backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour, producing jaw-dropping live motorsports action seen around the world.

There will be a Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience prior to Saturday’s events, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

It’s loud, so bring your protective ear gear. You have to purchase a ticket for everyone over the age of 2.

The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 23 psi, and (with wheels) weigh 645 pounds each.

The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure, built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame.

The truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass.

Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers that can carry spare parts and up to two trucks.

