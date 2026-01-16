1/16/26: Overcast Day with High of 52 and Slight Evening Rain Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 5.3 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.
Today’s high reached 51.8°F after a low of 24.4°F early in the day. Wind speeds peaked at 15.9 mph. Although there was a 74% chance of precipitation, only slight rain materialized, totaling 0.21 inches.
Tonight, slight rain will continue with an unchanged precipitation chance of 74%. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 40.5°F, and winds will decrease to a maximum of 9.8 mph. Residents should prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions through the evening.
Today's Details
High
52°F
Low
24°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
74% chance · 0.21 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|52°F
|24°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|40°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|18°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|33°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|35°F
|18°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|41°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|35°F
|17°F
|Snow fall: moderate
Next 24 Hours
