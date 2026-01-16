1/16/26: Overcast Day with High of 52 and Slight Evening Rain Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 5.3 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s high reached 51.8°F after a low of 24.4°F early in the day. Wind speeds peaked at 15.9 mph. Although there was a 74% chance of precipitation, only slight rain materialized, totaling 0.21 inches.

Tonight, slight rain will continue with an unchanged precipitation chance of 74%. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 40.5°F, and winds will decrease to a maximum of 9.8 mph. Residents should prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions through the evening.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
24°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
74% chance · 0.21 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 52°F 24°F Rain: slight
Saturday 40°F 27°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 18°F Mainly clear
Monday 33°F 21°F Overcast
Tuesday 35°F 18°F Clear sky
Wednesday 41°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 35°F 17°F Snow fall: moderate
Next 24 Hours

