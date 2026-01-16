1/16/26: Overcast Day with High of 52 and Slight Evening Rain Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 5.3 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s high reached 51.8°F after a low of 24.4°F early in the day. Wind speeds peaked at 15.9 mph. Although there was a 74% chance of precipitation, only slight rain materialized, totaling 0.21 inches.

Tonight, slight rain will continue with an unchanged precipitation chance of 74%. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 40.5°F, and winds will decrease to a maximum of 9.8 mph. Residents should prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions through the evening.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 24°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 74% chance · 0.21 in Now 47°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 52°F 24°F Rain: slight Saturday 40°F 27°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 18°F Mainly clear Monday 33°F 21°F Overcast Tuesday 35°F 18°F Clear sky Wednesday 41°F 26°F Drizzle: light Thursday 35°F 17°F Snow fall: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email