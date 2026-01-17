1/16/26: Light Drizzle and 41°F in Williamson County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 41.2°F with a light drizzle. Wind speeds are currently around 8.1 mph, with no new precipitation recorded at the moment.

Earlier today, conditions were slightly warmer, reaching a high of 51.8°F while dropping to a low of 24.4°F. Winds peaked at 15.9 mph. Despite the high precipitation chance of 85%, total rainfall amounted to only 0.16 inches. The day primarily saw slight rain with cloudy skies.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around the low of 41°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, but a similar pattern of light drizzle will persist, maintaining the precipitation chance at 85%. Residents should prepare for consistent light rainfall throughout the night.

There are currently no weather advisories in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 24°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 85% chance · 0.16 in Now 41°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 52°F 24°F Rain: slight Saturday 41°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 19°F Overcast Monday 31°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 18°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 40°F 30°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

