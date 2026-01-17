1/16/26: Light Drizzle and 41°F in Williamson County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 41.2°F with a light drizzle. Wind speeds are currently around 8.1 mph, with no new precipitation recorded at the moment.
Earlier today, conditions were slightly warmer, reaching a high of 51.8°F while dropping to a low of 24.4°F. Winds peaked at 15.9 mph. Despite the high precipitation chance of 85%, total rainfall amounted to only 0.16 inches. The day primarily saw slight rain with cloudy skies.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around the low of 41°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, but a similar pattern of light drizzle will persist, maintaining the precipitation chance at 85%. Residents should prepare for consistent light rainfall throughout the night.
There are currently no weather advisories in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|52°F
|24°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|41°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|32°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|31°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|18°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|40°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
