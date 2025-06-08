The Well Coffeehouse Announces Grand Opening Details for New Franklin Store

The Well Coffeehouse is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in

Franklin, 711 CoolSprings Boulevard, will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, marking the first Well Coffeehouse in Franklin. The first 50 guests will receive a scratcher with a guaranteed prize. From 10 am – 2 pm, there will be a bounce house for kids, free drip coffee, and a Charity: Water table with a VR experience

With a mission to turn coffee into water, The Well Coffeehouse has become a beloved staple in the Nashville area, using its profits to fund clean water projects worldwide. Now, Franklin residents will have the opportunity to experience coffee that truly makes a difference.

The new Cool Springs location will feature The Well Coffee Roasters’ signature coffee, seasonal drinks,house-made pastries, and a full breakfast and lunch menu in a warm and welcoming environment. Guests can expect the same dedication to excellence in both product and purpose, with every purchase supporting life-changing clean water initiatives.

“We’re excited to bring The Well to Franklin,” said Mark Barns, CEO of The Well

Coffeehouse.“ Cool Springs is a vibrant community, and we look forward to introducing

more people to our mission through a shared love of great coffee. Every cup brewed at The

Well helps bring clean water to communities in need, and we’re honored to expand and

compound our impact with this new location.”

This new location will be The Well’s first in the Franklin area and the debut of their fresh rebrand. The Well hopes their updated look will encourage local coffee lovers to reflect on the positive impact they’re making with every visit while reminding them that they are drinking coffee that has been roasted with the highest standards of excellence locally in Nashville, TN. The space will offer a spacious,community-driven coffeehouse where guests can gather, work, and connect. A retail section will also feature The Well’s signature coffee beans and merchandise, reinforcing the company’s dedication to

quality and social good.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email