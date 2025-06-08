Competition Registration for the Williamson County Fair Opens Soon

Competitive entry registration for the 2025 Williamson County Fair officially opens Monday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. CT. This annual tradition gives community members the opportunity to showcase their talents across a wide range of categories, from creative arts and crafts to time-honored favorites like baking and livestock.

“The fair is a celebration of the incredible talent in our community,” said Paul Webb, Fair Board Chairman. “We’re continually amazed by the creativity and dedication of each and every event participant.”

All entries must be pre-entered online in advance; walk-up or late submissions will not be accepted. Participants are encouraged to carefully review department-specific rules before entering. Registration links will be available for each category at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. Entry drop-off dates vary by department and will take place at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin.

Deadlines for each event vary by department. Entries for Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, and Youth Divisions must be submitted by July 18. Livestock, Pageants, and the Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition entries will be accepted through July 25.

In addition to traditional favorites, the Fair offers meaningful community-driven competitions like the Newborn Blankets contest, where handmade entries are donated to Williamson Health Foundation. Other unique events include the Quilt Block Challenge, which contributes to a community quilt raffle, and the Hay Bale Decorating Contest, a creative favorite adding.

The 2025 fair, themed “Summer Nights and Fair Delights,” will run from August 1–9 and feature rides, food, live entertainment, educational exhibits, and more. Tickets go on sale July 5.

