The Harpeth Hotel to Host The Art of Brew’n & BBQ’n Cooking Class

The Harpeth Hotel will host the 2nd Annual The Art of Brew’n & BBQ’n Cooking Class: an unforgettable evening of smoke, sizzle, and hops on Sunday, June 29th, 2025 from 3-5 pm at The Harpeth Hotel (130 Second Ave North, Franklin, TN 37064)!

Hosted by Chef Thomas Tuggle of 1799 and Von Wotring of Curio Brewing Company, this interactive culinary event is the perfect summer outing or gift experience for the BBQ (and beer) lover in your life.

What to Expect:

• Chef Thomas will guide you through the art of BBQ—covering everything from smoker types and wood selection to wet vs. dry smoking techniques, brines, aging meats, and sourcing top-quality cuts. You’ll also get insider knowledge on the flavors behind 1799’s signature dishes and the best beverage pairings.

Plus:

• Von from Curio Brewing will dive into the craft of beer-making, from styles and ingredients to his process at one of Franklin’s favorite breweries.

And yes, you’ll taste it all. Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ paired with a curated selection of Curio brews while you learn.

Take-Home Goodies:

• Every guest will leave with a bottle of house-made 1799 BBQ sauce, a jar of signature spice rub, and a 32oz growler filled with your favorite Curio beer from the night.

More information HERE.

