The Titans Drop Their Fourth Straight Game Against the Chargers

Final Score:

Chargers- 17

Titans- 14

The Chargers (8-6) kicked a field goal at the end of the fourth quarter to beat the Titans (7-7) in Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert torched the Titans’ defense throwing for 313 yards. He was not responsible for a touchdown but guided his offense down the field and gave his running backs a perfect opportunity to walk into the endzone.

Mike Vrabel’s offense was pretty unproductive outside of Derrick Henry. He carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. Henry also was the leading receiver with four catches and 59 yards.

Despite the Titans struggling in the last four games, they remain at the top of the AFC South. As it stands they will still get into the playoffs. There are only three games left in the regular season as the Jaguars (6-8-1) are creeping up in second place.

This Saturday, December 24th at 12 PM the Titans will play division foe Houston (1-12-1). Nissan Stadium will host this game on CBS.