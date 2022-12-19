Coming to Prime Video in January 2023

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in January 2023. Highlights include all 8 episodes of the second and final season of Al Pacino’s Hunters.

Jan. 1

  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Mission: Impossible (1996)
  • Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
  • Invader Zim
  • Nella the Princess Knight
  • Shimmer and Shine
  • 12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
  • Welcome to Flatch
  • 50/50
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • After Earth
  • Akeelah and the Bee
  • Ali
  • Antwone Fisher
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Baby Boy
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • Beauty Shop
  • Black Dynamite
  • Blankman
  • Blue Chips
  • Breakdown
  • Breakin’ All the Rules
  • Broken City
  • Brown Sugar
  • Clue
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Downsizing
  • El Dorado
  • El Mariachi
  • Election
  • Employee of the Month
  • Europa Report
  • Failure to Launch
  • Forces of Nature
  • Frankie & Alice
  • Friday the 13th (1980)
  • Gamer
  • God’s Not Dead
  • Guess Who
  • Harold and Maude
  • Higher Learning
  • Home for the Holidays
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • In My Country
  • In the Heat of the Night
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
  • Jesse Stone: Night Passage
  • Jesse Stone: Sea Change
  • Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
  • Juliet, Naked
  • Just Wright
  • Love the Coopers
  • Mad Love
  • Mean Creek
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
  • Mississippi Burning
  • Mo’ Money
  • Money Train
  • Mr. 3000
  • Muscle Shoals
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou?
  • Paranormal Activity 2
  • Paranormal Activity 3
  • Paranormal Activity 4
  • Paycheck
  • Poetic Justice
  • Private Parts
  • Rec
  • Rec 2
  • Rec 3: Genesis
  • Red Dawn (1984)
  • Rejoice and Shout
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • School Daze
  • Serpico
  • She Hate Me
  • Six Degrees of Separation
  • Sorry to Bother You
  • Tangerine
  • The Amityville Horror (1979)
  • The Big Wedding
  • The Brady Bunch Movie
  • The Butler
  • The Devil’s Backbone
  • The Duchess
  • The Foot Fist Way
  • The Gospel According to Andre
  • The Love Guru
  • The Peacemaker
  • The Running Man
  • The Sons of Katie Elder
  • The Two Jakes
  • Three Can Play That Game
  • To Sir, With Love
  • True Grit (1969)
  • Walking Tall (2004)
  • Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
  • Witness
  • You Got Served

Jan. 3

  • Endeavour Season 8
  • Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

Jan. 6

  • Cosmic Love France
  • The Rig
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Black and Blue
  • Power Rangers

Jan. 8

  • The Winter Palace

Jan. 10

  • Snitch

Jan. 13

  • Hunters Season 2
  • The Test Season 2

Jan. 15

  • The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
  • An Officer and a Gentleman
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
  • Road Trip

Jan. 17

  • Vengeance

Jan. 20

  • The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2

Jan. 21

  • Hercules (2014)

Jan. 27

  • Shotgun Wedding
  • The King’s Speech

Jan. 31

  • Nate Bargatze: Hello World
  • Orphan: First Kill
  • Killing Them Softly

Amazon Freevee in January 2023

Jan. 1

  • Nova Vita Season 1
  • Wagon Train Seasons 1-5
  • Battleship
  • Bill & Ted Face the Music
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
  • Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
  • Booksmart
  • City of God
  • Click
  • Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
  • Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Contraband
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • Four Kids and It
  • Freaky
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Grown Ups 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Identity Thief
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Let Him Go
  • Lincoln
  • Little Fockers
  • Machine Gun Preacher
  • Man of the House
  • Me Your Madness
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Monte Carlo
  • Morgan
  • Morning Glory
  • Nerve
  • Office Space
  • Out of Sight
  • Passengers
  • Peeples
  • Planet 51
  • Red Sparrow
  • Shark Tale
  • Source Code
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
  • The American
  • The Call
  • The Croods
  • The Darkest Minds
  • The Family That Preys
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
  • The Hot Chick
  • The Night Before
  • The Purge
  • The Smurfs
  • The Smurfs 2
  • Think Like a Man
  • This is the End
  • Tombstone
  • Unstoppable
  • Widows
  • Zombieland

Jan. 23

  • Judy Justice, Season 2 Winter Premiere

