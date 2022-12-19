Here is what is coming to Prime Video in January 2023. Highlights include all 8 episodes of the second and final season of Al Pacino’s Hunters.
Jan. 1
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
- Invader Zim
- Nella the Princess Knight
- Shimmer and Shine
- 12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
- Welcome to Flatch
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- After Earth
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Ali
- Antwone Fisher
- Are We There Yet?
- Baby Boy
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Beauty Shop
- Black Dynamite
- Blankman
- Blue Chips
- Breakdown
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Broken City
- Brown Sugar
- Clue
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Downsizing
- El Dorado
- El Mariachi
- Election
- Employee of the Month
- Europa Report
- Failure to Launch
- Forces of Nature
- Frankie & Alice
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Gamer
- God’s Not Dead
- Guess Who
- Harold and Maude
- Higher Learning
- Home for the Holidays
- I Am Not Your Negro
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In My Country
- In the Heat of the Night
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
- Jesse Stone: Night Passage
- Jesse Stone: Sea Change
- Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
- Juliet, Naked
- Just Wright
- Love the Coopers
- Mad Love
- Mean Creek
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
- Mississippi Burning
- Mo’ Money
- Money Train
- Mr. 3000
- Muscle Shoals
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Poetic Justice
- Private Parts
- Rec
- Rec 2
- Rec 3: Genesis
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Rejoice and Shout
- Rosemary’s Baby
- School Daze
- Serpico
- She Hate Me
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Sorry to Bother You
- Tangerine
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Big Wedding
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Butler
- The Devil’s Backbone
- The Duchess
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Gospel According to Andre
- The Love Guru
- The Peacemaker
- The Running Man
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Two Jakes
- Three Can Play That Game
- To Sir, With Love
- True Grit (1969)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Witness
- You Got Served
Jan. 3
- Endeavour Season 8
- Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
Jan. 6
- Cosmic Love France
- The Rig
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black and Blue
- Power Rangers
Jan. 8
- The Winter Palace
Jan. 10
- Snitch
Jan. 13
- Hunters Season 2
- The Test Season 2
Jan. 15
- The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- Road Trip
Jan. 17
- Vengeance
Jan. 20
- The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
Jan. 21
- Hercules (2014)
Jan. 27
- Shotgun Wedding
- The King’s Speech
Jan. 31
- Nate Bargatze: Hello World
- Orphan: First Kill
- Killing Them Softly
Amazon Freevee in January 2023
Jan. 1
- Nova Vita Season 1
- Wagon Train Seasons 1-5
- Battleship
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Booksmart
- City of God
- Click
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Contraband
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Four Kids and It
- Freaky
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Get Him to the Greek
- Grown Ups 2
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Identity Thief
- Jumanji (1995)
- Let Him Go
- Lincoln
- Little Fockers
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Man of the House
- Me Your Madness
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Monte Carlo
- Morgan
- Morning Glory
- Nerve
- Office Space
- Out of Sight
- Passengers
- Peeples
- Planet 51
- Red Sparrow
- Shark Tale
- Source Code
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- The American
- The Call
- The Croods
- The Darkest Minds
- The Family That Preys
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Hot Chick
- The Night Before
- The Purge
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Think Like a Man
- This is the End
- Tombstone
- Unstoppable
- Widows
- Zombieland
Jan. 23
- Judy Justice, Season 2 Winter Premiere