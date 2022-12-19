Here is what is coming to Prime Video in January 2023. Highlights include all 8 episodes of the second and final season of Al Pacino’s Hunters.

Jan. 1

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

Invader Zim

Nella the Princess Knight

Shimmer and Shine

12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3

Welcome to Flatch

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah and the Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin’ All the Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In the Heat of the Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry to Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil’s Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According to Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

Jan. 3

Endeavour Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

Jan. 6

Cosmic Love France

The Rig

Jurassic World Dominion

Black and Blue

Power Rangers

Jan. 8

The Winter Palace

Jan. 10

Snitch

Jan. 13

Hunters Season 2

The Test Season 2

Jan. 15

The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6

An Officer and a Gentleman

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

Jan. 17

Vengeance

Jan. 20

The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2

Jan. 21

Hercules (2014)

Jan. 27

Shotgun Wedding

The King’s Speech

Jan. 31

Nate Bargatze: Hello World

Orphan: First Kill

Killing Them Softly

Amazon Freevee in January 2023

Jan. 1

Nova Vita Season 1

Wagon Train Seasons 1-5

Battleship

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Booksmart

City of God

Click

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Contraband

The Devil Wears Prada

Four Kids and It

Freaky

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Him to the Greek

Grown Ups 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Identity Thief

Jumanji (1995)

Let Him Go

Lincoln

Little Fockers

Machine Gun Preacher

Man of the House

Me Your Madness

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Monte Carlo

Morgan

Morning Glory

Nerve

Office Space

Out of Sight

Passengers

Peeples

Planet 51

Red Sparrow

Shark Tale

Source Code

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The American

The Call

The Croods

The Darkest Minds

The Family That Preys

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

The Night Before

The Purge

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Think Like a Man

This is the End

Tombstone

Unstoppable

Widows

Zombieland

Jan. 23