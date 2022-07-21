The Land Trust for Tennessee Celebrates the Protection of the Kinnie Property in Franklin

The Land Trust for Tennessee and John Kinnie celebrated the protection of 130 acres of protected property on Kinnie Road in Franklin.

John Kinnie was joined by neighbors, friends, Mayor Roger Anderson, Charlie Hatcher, Commissioner of Agriculture, and The Land Trust for Tennessee to formally announce a conservation easement that will permanently conserve the 130 acres of prime farmland along a highly visible bend of the Harpeth River.