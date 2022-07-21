The Land Trust for Tennessee Celebrates the Protection of the Kinnie Property in Franklin

The Land Trust for Tennessee and John Kinnie celebrated the protection of 130 acres of protected property on Kinnie Road in Franklin.
John Kinnie was joined by neighbors, friends, Mayor Roger Anderson, Charlie Hatcher, Commissioner of Agriculture, and The Land Trust for Tennessee to formally announce a conservation easement that will permanently conserve the 130 acres of prime farmland along a highly visible bend of the Harpeth River.
ABOUT THE LAND TRUST FOR TENNESSEE:
The Land Trust for Tennessee is a conservation organization working statewide to protect land important to the people of Tennessee. From family farms and historic landscapes to public parks and forests, the work of The Land Trust has a lasting impact on people and places from Memphis to Mountain City. The organization has conserved more than 133,000 acres of land since its founding in 1999 and is recognized for meeting the highest standards for excellence and conservation permanence. Learn more at www.landtrusttn.org.