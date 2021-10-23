What Are Terpenes and What Do They Do? | Tennessee Farmaceuticals

Brought to you by Tennessee Farmaceuticals

That wafting fragrance of the rose garden? Terpenes. The aroma of a fresh-cut orange? Terpenes. In fact, terpenes are one of the most basic building blocks of nature, responsible for the powerful scents and essential oils that restore and refresh us.

The hemp plant produces a particularly diverse and abundant array of terpenes. Contrary to popular assumption, CBD or THC is not responsible for the pungent and complex scents associated with cannabis. Rather, that scent is produced by terpenes.

What Do Terpenes Do?

Terpenes are used by plants as a chemical communication mechanism, attracting pollinators and deterring pests and the growth of bacteria. These terpenes can also have a beneficial effect on human health, as discussed below.

Common Terpenes

The following are some of the most common types of terpenes included in Tennessee Farmaceuticals botanical tinctures. At Tennessee Farmaceuticals, every 1 oz bottle is third-party tested and verified to include 100 mg of natural terpenes.

Beta-Caryophyllene

Common in spice plants like cumin and black pepper

Has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve aches and pains caused by inflammation

Directly activates CB2 cannabinoid receptors

Get it in Relief, Calm, and Sleep botanical Tinctures.

Beta Pinene

Produced by conifers like pine trees and many flowering plants

May have pain-blunting effects

Get it in Relief.

Limonene

Primary terpene in the essential oils of oranges and other citrus fruits

Antibiotic properties

May have scientific support for use as an analgesia, reducing inflammation, and calming an anxious mind

Get it in Relief and Calm.

Linalool

Found in lavender, rose and basil

Believed to reduce anxiety

Found to reduce mouse mobility in ambient air

May be superior to menthol as a topical anesthetic

Get it in Sleep.

