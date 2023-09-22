Taziki’s to Open New Franklin Location Soon

Taziki’s will open its latest Franklin location in the Berry Farms community soon.

Located at 3100 Village Plains Boulevard, Suite 100 (next to Biscuit Love in Berry Farms), the Mediterranean restaurant is expected to open in October.

A ribbon cutting for the new location will be held at a later date.

“My family and I have been honored to be part of the Taziki’s Nashville community for years,” said Armando Perez, local owner of Taziki’s.

The new restaurant will feature quick and easy take-out towers. curbside pick-up, large spacious outdoor seating, and fresh food that is made to order.

Berry Farms will be the 22nd location of Taziki’s in Tennessee. As part of the grand opening, they will host a Friends and Family event which will benefit Bridges of Williamson County. For the latest updates, follow Taziki’s on Facebook here.