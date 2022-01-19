Taste of Franklin Returns to Franklin High School Jan. 29, 2022

FHS Taste of Franklin

Get a taste of the City at Franklin High’s upcoming fundraiser.

The Taste of Franklin event is returning to the school Saturday, January 29, and will feature more than 20 local restaurants, chefs and catering establishments. From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., attendees will get the opportunity to sample fine cuisine, enjoy live music and participate in a silent auction.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person, and children five years old and younger may get in at no cost. Tickets may be purchased on the Franklin High school’s GoFan page.

