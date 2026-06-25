WCS New Transportation Requirements Aim to Keep Students Safe

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, students who want to ride e-bikes or other electronically powered transportation devices to school will be asked to complete a required safety training session.

The new procedures are designed to promote safe transportation practices and help schools maintain a secure environment for students, staff and visitors.

“For months, we’ve partnered with local municipalities and law enforcement to find new ways to help families understand the risks of electronic transportation,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This is a true community effort to keep students safe, and these training sessions are an important next step.”

As part of the new requirements, third through twelfth-grade students who wish to ride an e-bike, e-scooter or other electronically powered personal transportation device to school must complete the training session with a parent or guardian before bringing the device to campus.

Following the training, students will have to register their transportation devices with their school and display a school-issued identification tag, similar to vehicle parking permits used on high school campuses. Schools will maintain the registration information for each device, including the type of transportation, manufacturer and model.

The new expectations are part of the district’s updated Student Transportation Policy, approved by the Williamson County School Board on June 15. Riding an e-bike, e-scooter or other electronic transportation device to school is considered a privilege and may be revoked if students fail to follow safety expectations.

Additional information, including campus-specific expectations, will be shared by individual schools before the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Source: WCS

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