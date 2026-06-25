WCS Students Named US Presidential Scholar Semifinalists

Two members of the Class of 2026 have earned the prestigious designation of 2026 US Presidential Scholar Semifinalist. More School News

Brentwood High’s Ahbi Patel and Ravenwood High’s Varun Kilaru are two of 16 semifinalists in Tennessee.

“Being named a US Presidential Scholar Semifinalist is one of our nation’s most prestigious honors for high school graduates, and it’s yet another incredible distinction for the Class of 2026,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We couldn’t be prouder of these two exceptional students and all they represent.”

US Presidential Scholars will be announced later this summer.

Of the students who are nominated for the US Presidential Scholars Program each year, approximately 4,000 of those students are chosen as general program candidates. Of those candidates, approximately 650 students are named semifinalists. Presidential Scholars are selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a commitment to community service and leadership.

More than two dozen WCS students were chosen as candidates. Those students are listed below:

Sofia Bailey, Centennial High

Everett Baurle, Page High

Brennan Burke, Brentwood High

Chaplin Clauer, Brentwood High

Justin Clayton, Franklin High

Cash Coons, Summit High

Grady Deaton, Brentwood High

Ryan Gardocki, Brentwood High

Turner Hanna, Centennial High

Jack Herrman, Ravenwood High

Nathan Hoggard, Summit High

Charles Jarrell, Nolensville High

Abigail Kauppila, Ravenwood High

Joseph Larson, Ravenwood High

Elise Marlo, Centennial High

Lucy McGregor, Page High

Evan Moore, Page High

Bailey Murray, Page High

Prithvi Patel, Ravenwood High

Huntley Peck, Page High

Devon Perry, Independence High

Caroline Renegar, Nolensville High

Zixiang Sheng, Brentwood High

Ashley Shepherd, Brentwood High

Owen Sower, Independence High

James Spruill, Franklin High

Desmond Thomas, Ravenwood High

Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High

Krishna Volety, Ravenwood High

Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High

Adriana Yocum, Centennial High

Claire Zhang, Brentwood High

Source: WCS