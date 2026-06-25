WCS Students Named US Presidential Scholar Semifinalists

Two members of the Class of 2026 have earned the prestigious designation of 2026 US Presidential Scholar Semifinalist. More School News
Brentwood High’s Ahbi Patel and Ravenwood High’s Varun Kilaru are two of 16 semifinalists in Tennessee.
“Being named a US Presidential Scholar Semifinalist is one of our nation’s most prestigious honors for high school graduates, and it’s yet another incredible distinction for the Class of 2026,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We couldn’t be prouder of these two exceptional students and all they represent.”
US Presidential Scholars will be announced later this summer.
Of the students who are nominated for the US Presidential Scholars Program each year, approximately 4,000 of those students are chosen as general program candidates. Of those candidates, approximately 650 students are named semifinalists. Presidential Scholars are selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a commitment to community service and leadership.
More than two dozen WCS students were chosen as candidates. Those students are listed below:
- Sofia Bailey, Centennial High
- Everett Baurle, Page High
- Brennan Burke, Brentwood High
- Chaplin Clauer, Brentwood High
- Justin Clayton, Franklin High
- Cash Coons, Summit High
- Grady Deaton, Brentwood High
- Ryan Gardocki, Brentwood High
- Turner Hanna, Centennial High
- Jack Herrman, Ravenwood High
- Nathan Hoggard, Summit High
- Charles Jarrell, Nolensville High
- Abigail Kauppila, Ravenwood High
- Joseph Larson, Ravenwood High
- Elise Marlo, Centennial High
- Lucy McGregor, Page High
- Evan Moore, Page High
- Bailey Murray, Page High
- Prithvi Patel, Ravenwood High
- Huntley Peck, Page High
- Devon Perry, Independence High
- Caroline Renegar, Nolensville High
- Zixiang Sheng, Brentwood High
- Ashley Shepherd, Brentwood High
- Owen Sower, Independence High
- James Spruill, Franklin High
- Desmond Thomas, Ravenwood High
- Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High
- Krishna Volety, Ravenwood High
- Lucy Wyatt, Brentwood High
- Adriana Yocum, Centennial High
- Claire Zhang, Brentwood High
Source: WCS
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