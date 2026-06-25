Submit WCS Back to School Forms by July 14

The deadline to complete Back to School Forms for the 2026-27 school year is Tuesday, July 14. These forms are critical to helping the district determine both staffing and student schedules before the fall semester begins. More School News

To access the forms, WCS families will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer. Once logged in, there will be a link for the Back to School Forms for each returning student. After completing the steps, families should select the “Submit” button to finalize the form’s submission.

If you have a new student entering WCS, and you’ve completed the New Student Online Enrollment process for 2026-27, you will not be prompted to complete duplicate forms.

If your child will not be attending WCS for the 2026-27 school year, please contact your child’s school directly to take the necessary steps to complete the withdrawal process.

Source: WCS