Page High Media Students Gain Real-World Experience

Jun 23 2026 – Two Page High students had a chance to apply their skills beyond the classroom at this year’s CMA Fest.

As a result of their work in the school’s multimedia production program, PHS sophomore Kenley Stanton and senior Carter Nikolaus were invited by the CMA Foundation and Stewart’s Creek High School to assist with image magnification, or IMAG, at the world-famous event. IMAG is a live event production technique that uses cameras, switchers and large displays to broadcast close-up live video of performers.

“This was an amazing opportunity for Kenley and Carter,” said PHS Teacher David Holt. “They earned some remarkable experience and made a great impression with other students, the CMA Foundation and the industry professionals that worked with them.”

At the Spotlight Stage, Kenley and Carter joined the all-student crew as they recorded and directed dozens of performances in the Music City Center. The students also worked alongside professionals at the Riverfront Stage and were given the opportunity to tour the facilities, see the production trucks and meet the crew.

“PHS Studios is earning a strong reputation in the Nashville area,” said Holt. “I’m always so thankful when industry professionals help create real-world opportunities for our students. I’m very proud of Kenley and Carter for their professionalism, work ethic and positive attitude that made this opportunity so successful.”

Source: WCS

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