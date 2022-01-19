4 Places to Keep Your Kids Active This Winter

Winter’s cooler weather is welcome to some after the hot summer. But when it gets cold out, it can be difficult to find activities to occupy your kid’s time, keep them active and give you time to enjoy some shopping! It’s also tough to find a constructive outlet for kids on your night out.
Whether it’s tumbling courses, or building the skills of your future PGA golfer you’re covered here at Brentwood Shopping Center. Here’s a quick list of activities that are sure to keep your kids active and engaged!
1My Gym
330 Franklin Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 371-5437
https://www.mygym.com/brentwood
From infants at the tender age of 4 months old to 12 year olds, My Gym gives each student the opportunity to grow at their pace and learn tumbling that sets the baseline for staying active and future gymnastics study. Starting with stretching in the infant courses and progressing through advanced tumbling skills, your child will be active and learn new skills all winter long. Visit the My Gym website for more class information.
2Flour Power
330 Franklin Rd, Suite 110A
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 961-3466
https://www.flourpowerstudios.com/nashville/
Whether you love cooking at home, or enjoy a nice meal out in the town, we can’t deny the social benefits of food. At Flour Power, kids are invited to flex their creative culinary muscles and learn how to cook with real, fresh ingredients. From preschool through teens, there are classes offered for all skill levels and interests. Classes are offered on a weekly basis and should you need a night off for your next hot date, Flour Power has night classes as well!
3Sky Studios
330 Franklin Road, Suite 276B
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 371-1661
https://www.skystudiostn.com/
The perfect answer for musically inclined kids or those looking to explore their musical talents! Sky Studios offers private music lessons and recording space for those looking to grow their skills and rock out during the day. The studios offer classes in a variety of mediums and scheduling is flexible, dependent on your kids’ skills and interests.
Join the roster for a guaranteed time slot each day, or schedule flex lessons for additional work. With lessons offered for guitar, piano/keyboard, bass, drums, violin/fiddle, mandolin, banjo, ukulele, saxophone, flute, trumpet, trombone, clarinet, and voice, there’s an instrument here for everyone.
4Golf Galaxy
330 Franklin Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 371-3846
https://stores.golfgalaxy.com/tn/brentwood/3213/
Discover a better golf game for your kids, and maybe you too! Golf Galaxy is your next stop for equipment and everything you need to improve your scores. With professional lessons, your kids have the opportunity to build their game up and with simulator rental, they can put their lessons to practice. The simulator is perfect for those chilly winter days and a great alternative to the range if it’s busy!
With these activities, your kids will be entertained, active and will build skills that will last. The perfect answer for colder weather and the need to keep everyone moving. A great way to earn you time off for date night, or a quick jaunt to the office throughout the week too. Whether you’re looking for tumbling lessons or exploring your kid’s musical talent, we have you covered!
5Brentwood Shopping Center
Great shopping and activities for the whole family are within reach! Be sure to check out Brentwood Shopping Center for all of your winter activity needs. For more on store hours and shopping, check us out at https://brentwoodplace.info/
Brentwood Shopping Center is located at 330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027. Stop by, stroll through the mall, and enjoy great shopping and food.