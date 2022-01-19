How to Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them. Visit https://special.usps.com/testkits to place your orders.

The tests available for order:

Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR

Can be taken anywhere

Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)

Work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms

Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-⁠19 vaccines

Are also referred to self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

If you are looking for another type of COVID-⁠19 test, or need more than 4 tests, the resources below are available.