Captain D’s and PepsiCo Launch Alaska Family Cruise Sweepstakes

Captain D’s and PepsiCo have teamed up to give one family a seven-night Alaska cruise vacation, timed to the rollout of Captain D’s new Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish sourced from Alaska. The sweepstakes runs from June 22 through July 27, 2026, and is open to guests at participating Captain D’s locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What the Alaska Cruise Prize Includes

One winner and five guests will receive a cruise vacation package covering a seven-night Alaska cruise for six adults in three ocean view rooms with two adults each, roundtrip airfare to Seattle, two-night hotel accommodations in Seattle, and a $3,000 travel stipend.

How to Enter the Captain D’s Alaska Sweepstakes

To enter, visit any participating Captain D’s location and purchase any Pepsi-Cola beverage with your meal. Then text “ALASKA” to the number printed on your receipt along with a photo of the receipt. No additional purchase beyond the beverage is required to submit an entry.

About Captain D’s Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish

Captain D’s recently launched Wild Caught Batter Dipped Fish sourced from the cold waters of Alaska. The fish is hand battered fresh daily in restaurants and served across several of the brand’s most popular meals and platters, including its Full Meal Deals. Product rollout timing may vary by location.

Two American Brands Behind the Promotion

Founded in Tennessee in 1969, Captain D’s has served seafood to American families for more than five decades. The promotion pairs the seafood chain with PepsiCo to highlight U.S. seafood sourcing and American fishing communities during the country’s 250th birthday year.

For complete rules and official entry details, visit the Captain D’s Alaska Family Cruise Sweepstakes. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply.

Source: PR Newswire