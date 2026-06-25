Margaret Farthing Merkle, age 69, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away following a fall in her home on June 5, 2026.

Margaret was born on August 11, 1956 in Midland, Michigan and grew up in Mio, Michigan. She was one of seven siblings born to Bill and Barbara Farthing, deceased.

She enjoyed traveling and visited 40 of 48 states in the contiguous United States. Many of these trips took her to the beach to soak up the sun. She also enjoyed music, dancing, canoeing and rafting the Au Sable River in Mio. She was a keen card player. She was very active in the Head Start Program and later received her teaching degree in Early Childhood Development teaching kindergarten. Margaret loved children and thrifted to provide clothing, toys, and games to all. No child was left behind.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jon W. Merkle; and siblings Carole, Hazel, Jim and Mary. She was Nana or Aunt to Abby, Alaina, Becca, Ben, Bobby, Brianna, Jon, Natalie, Owen and Sarah. Margaret is preceded in death by siblings Cindy and Mark. May her memories live on through those she loved.

Margaret was raised Baptist and was a faithful servant.

A memorial service has not been announced to date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your choice of charity or cause.

“Margaret loved everyone she ever met. She loved her dogs.”

Bill Merkle, husband

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.