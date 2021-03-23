Summer Employment Opportunities Available With Parks and Rec

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is accepting applications for temporary/seasonal summer jobs. If you are interested in working in the field of recreation, please apply! Williamson County Parks and Recreation offers a fun working environment and can provide an excellent opportunity for real life experience. Several temporary, part-time positions are available at recreation centers throughout Williamson County.

Available positions include lifeguards (certification required), splash park attendants and pool cashiers. Some age restrictions apply, and individuals must be at least 15 years old to apply for summer employment. Positions are available at the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Apply now here: https://www.wcparksandrec.com/about/contact/employment/index.php.