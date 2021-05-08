Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day could be stormy, says National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS reports strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from late morning through the afternoon and into the evening on Sunday.

The primary concern is damaging wind gusts. However, 1″ hail, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flooding in heavy downpours are all possible.

All of Middle Tennessee is under at least a marginal risk of severe storms. Areas around Waverly, Waynesboro & Lawrenceburg are under a slight risk

and could see the most significant impacts.

Rain chances will linger into Monday. Showers are also possible Wednesday & Thursday. Temperatures will remain below normal Monday through Friday.

Live Weather Radar

Daily Forecast

Sunday

High near 77, low around 49

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday

High near 65

Low around 47

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers between 7am and 1pm.

Mostly cloudy

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with north northeast wind around 5 mph.