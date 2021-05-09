American Idol Top 5 Announced: Find Out How Hunter Metts Did

On Sunday, May 9, viewers voted for the top 5 contestants on American Idol, sending two singers home.

On Sunday night’s show, contestants performed a Coldplay song after being mentored by Chris Martin. They also performed a song dedicated to a loved one.

Franklin resident Hunter Metts performed the Coldplay song “Everglow” and for his second selection, he performed an original song called “The River”.

After his performance, Katy Perry said “Hunter you don’t understand, I get so many texts about you, you are beloved.”

Luke Bryan added, “I’m out and about in Franklin, and people ask ‘How’s Hunter?'”

Although the judges loved him and many viewers did too, he did not receive enough votes to continue on.

At the end of the show, two contestants were sent home. After announcing the top four, the last spot remaining in the top five came down to Arthur Gunn, Hunter Metts, and Caleb Kennedy. It was announced that Caleb Kennedy would round out the top five. Hunter Metts ended his American Idol journey as a top seven contestant.

After the show, Metts shared via Instagram, “I had the time of my life. Every end is a new beginning – and this happens to be a really cool one. I’ll miss you @americanidol ”

Last week, local Cassandra Coleman ended her run on American, reaching the top ten.