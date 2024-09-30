Steamboys Restaurants Announce Return of Popular Soup Dumplings

September 30, 2024 – Steamboys, the beloved dumpling restaurant chain, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of their signature soup dumplings (XLB) to all locations, effective immediately. These soup dumplings are available for dine-in only.

After a month-long hiatus, the restaurant’s famous xiao long bao will once again be available to customers. This reintroduction comes in response to overwhelming customer demand and marks a significant moment for dumpling enthusiasts across the region.

For more information about Steamboys and their menu offerings, please visit steamboys.com.

About Steamboys:

Steamboys is a restaurant chain specializing in authentic Asian dumplings, particularly known for their soup dumplings and Bao.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email