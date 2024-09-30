White’s Mercantile to Close Nashville 12South Location

White’s Mercantile is closing its location in Nashville’s 12South neighborhood.

According to Nashville Business Journal, two permits have been filed to demolish the business and build a two-story building for retail and restaurants.

Owner Holly Wiliams told Nashville Business Journal, “I am heartbroken by the news of the demolition plan for our current retail space. What was a dream of mine over ten years ago, has grown into a place that has been such a bright spot serving the community and tourists alike for so long. To say we are humbled and grateful to the 12South community for their continued support, doesn’t truly justify our feelings. I was able to make a dream a reality, and for that I am so thankful. As for the future of White’s Mercantile on 12South, that is still up in the air. Unfortunately, real estate prices are at an all-time high, and it’s difficult for small businesses such as ours to make it work. We are looking at several options as we would love to stay a part of the 12South community. We hope that the journey continues one way or another!”

No closing date has been announced at this time.

White’s Mercantile has two other Nashville locations – 4015 Hillsboro Pike #104, 108 Page Road and one location in downtown Franklin at 345 Main Street.

