You can now beat the heat and bring your entire family to the splash pad at Fischer Park. The Splash Pad is now officially open for the summer after being repaired.

Repairs were completed earlier than expected. The City of Spring Hill previously posted on social media that the splash pad would not be open until June 10th due to “shipping delays of integral parts.”

Normal hours of operation are from 10 AM – 7 PM daily. The splash pad is free. The address is 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill.