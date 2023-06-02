‘Text To 911’ Now Available In Spring Hill

From SHPD News:

The City of Spring Hill emergency services (police, fire, and EMS) are dispatched through the Williamson County Emergency Communications Department in Franklin. This includes ALL of Spring Hill, both the Maury and Williamson County sides. The Williamson County Emergency Communications Department has announced that “Text to 911” is available in Williamson County (including the Maury County side of Spring Hill).

Williamson County Emergency Communications and the City of Brentwood Emergency Communications have launched their new collaborative “Text to 911” system, in which users will be able to send text messages to 911 dispatchers, enabling them to request help when a phone call isn’t possible.

This means that if you are within the Williamson County limits, you will be able to text 911 in an emergency. This includes Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville, Thompsons Station, unincorporated areas of the county, and the entire city of Spring Hill, even areas of that city that are in Maury County.

“Calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help,” said City of Brentwood Emergency Communications Supervisor Kathleen Watkins. “Texting takes longer than talking on the phone, and location tracking technology is not the same with texting 911 as with a phone call. Also, voice calls allow for dispatchers to hear background noise that could provide critical information.”

“However, there are many situations where someone is unable to make a voice call for help, and that’s where Text-to-911 comes in,” said Williamson County Director of Emergency Communications Kristy Borden. “Text-to-911 is a great resource for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, have a speech disability, or having a medical emergency where they are unable to speak on the phone. It is also helpful for situations where it may not be safe for someone make a voice call because it would attract attention, such as during a home burglary or domestic violence situation.”

How it works:

Enter the numbers 911 into the “to” field.

In the first message, text the location and type of emergency.

Text in plain English, without abbreviations or slang.

Respond to questions from the 911 dispatcher.

Follow instructions the same as a voice call.

For more information, including other frequently asked questions, visit https://williamsonready.org/1944/Emergency-Communications.