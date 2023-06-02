City of Fairview Hiring Building Inspector

The City of Fairview is hiring for a building inspector.

The Building Inspector is responsible for inspection of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings and codes enforcement and compliance for city, county, state, and federal codes and regulations.

The Building Inspector shall have at least ten years’ experience or equivalent, as an architect, engineer, inspector, contractor, or superintendent of construction, or any combination of these.

The position offers multiple benefits and has a salary ranging from $55,971.43 to $84,661.80.

Learn more here.