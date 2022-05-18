Spring Hill Citizens Asked to Stop Watering Lawns Until Reserves are Replenished

Spring Hill Residents: Please temporarily cease lawn watering and engage in additional conservation measures until reserves are replenished. Seasonal conservation guidelines were re-mailed to every address recently.

But water usage, due largely to excessive lawn irrigation, has spiked.

Addresses with an ODD last number can water lawns on Monday, Wednesday, or Saturday only.

Those with an EVEN last number can water on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays only.

Watering lawns on Fridays is prohibited.

The city is looking into cutting off the largest irrigation users. We are happy to serve you. Thank you for your help.

Water Conservation Policy can be read here

Read letter from Utility Director, Jessica Weaver