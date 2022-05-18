Williamson County Property Transfers April 25

See where houses sold for April 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $650,000.00 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $490,000.00 Maplewood Office Park 400 Sugartree Ln #520 Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec4a 3642 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $440,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 4 101 Mill Creek Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,127,395.00 Grove Sec9 8672 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,750,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 6 9194 Fox Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $929,900.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7143 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $651,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 148 Crestfield Pl Franklin 37069 $675,000.00 4739 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 1413 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $992,711.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5571 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $916,850.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3024 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 Traceland Est 5610 Parker Branch Trl Franklin 37064 $2,062,500.00 Legends Ridge Sec 7-a 514 Legends Ridge Ct Franklin 37069 $1,713,761.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6313 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $450,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 1 56 Banwell Park Franklin 37069 $2,500,000.00 1018 Tulloss Rd Franklin 37067 $3,600,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7509 Trident Ridge Rd College Grove 37046 $295,000.00 Strawberry Fields 3786 Strawberry Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $754,191.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7131 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $400,000.00 5553 Taylor Cemetery Rd Franklin 37064 $1,025,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 10 1206 Firth Ct Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 5 816 W Benjamin Ct Franklin 37067 $1,600,000.00 Gardens At Old Natchez The 502 Gardenshire Ct Franklin 37069 $650,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 6157 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $465,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-4 Franklin 37067 $750,000.00 Hallbrook Sec 1 8211 Halford Place Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 1 511 Price Rd Franklin 37069 $760,375.00 Annecy Ph1 3036 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $1,175,000.00 Old Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $130,000.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 1015 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $664,515.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7187 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $612,284.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4053 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $780,187.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7123 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $750,000.00 1441 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $452,592.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1548 Nickelby Place Arrington 37014 $2,450,000.00 Owendale 6924 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $1,006,700.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2262 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,127,000.00 Savage Pointe 4422 Savage Pointe Dr Franklin 37064 $398,455.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 225 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $146,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $146,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $820,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 163 Creekstone Blvd Franklin 37064 $389,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-2 Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 2 1312 Winchester Rd Brentwood 37027 $680,022.00 Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 604 Nevins Pl Nolensville 37135 $1,760,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 1220 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $653,839.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 529 Madeira St Franklin 37064 $1,240,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 1 3112 Natoma Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1152 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $499,999.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 507 Kendall Ct Franklin 37069 $1,200,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1025 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $329,900.00 Orleans Est Condos 1903 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $458,700.00 Cameron Farms Sec 7-a 2589 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $575,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 4 1408 Staunton Mill Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000.00 Westhaven Sec 7 414 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $2,500,000.00 Traditions Sec3 1925 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,087,000.00 Twin Springs Sec 3 8217 Falmouth Ct Brentwood 37027 $871,185.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7272 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $265,000.00 4655 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $680,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph2f 8347 Parkfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,338,174.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 362 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $950,000.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3029 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 606 Patriot Ln Franklin 37067 $1,100,000.00 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c 5111 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $1,815,674.00 Breezeway Sec 5 2230 Georgian Cir Franklin 37067 $750,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 116 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $3,133,656.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9294 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $844,645.00 Annecy Ph1 5033 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $600,000.00 Murray Est 6436 Tea Rose Ter Brentwood 37027 $740,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 4012 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $715,200.00 Lochridge Sec2 1096 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $25,000,000.00 Aspen Grove Sec T-5 457 Duke Dr Franklin 37067 $730,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 395 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,925,000.00 Westhaven Sec 7 415 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $860,000.00 Westhaven Sec 16 708 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $2,000,000.00 Grace Creek Valley 4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,145,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec6 426 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 Stonecrest 9606 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood 37027 $939,720.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7209 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $650,000.00 River Rest Est Sec 4 1030 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $589,690.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 246 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 16 720 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 16 720 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $592,954.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 232 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,600,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3826 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4589 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $708,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 1 110 Churchill Pl Franklin 37067 $2,450,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1802 Morgan Farms Way Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1384 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $680,000.00 Maplewood Sec 3 110 Amy Ct Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 5010 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $739,124.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7206 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $706,896.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4061 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $647,667.00 Lochridge Sec2 1100 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000.00 Taramore Ph11 9570 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 307 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $786,067.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 123 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $2,010,570.00 4961 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $839,000.00 1150 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Winterset Woods 2001 Universe Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 4 508 Stefan Ct Franklin 37064 $275,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 904 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $210,000.00 Scarborough Village Ph 1 7202 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $925,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 501 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 4 5009 W Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $807,612.00 Annecy Ph1 5037 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $1,255,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 1661 Highfield Ln Brentwood 37027 $247,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5033 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,700,000.00 Avalon Sec 3 630 Countess Nicole Ct Franklin 37067 $682,180.00 Annecy Ph1 3008 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $813,251.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6058 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,200,000.00 Westhaven Sec 1 1307 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $442,220.00 Wakefield Sec 3 2284 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $324,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 800 Vintage Green Ln 102 Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 3035 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec B 508 Windcrest Ct Franklin 37069 $613,867.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 918 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec A 2004 Baxter Ln Franklin 37069 $817,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 9 227 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $1,590,694.00 Allens Green 1755 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,210,000.00 2493 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $709,450.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7292 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $731,560.00 Annecy Ph1 3016 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $352,500.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #d-4 Franklin 37064 $709,200.00 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 2412 Seven Oaks Park Thompsons Station 37179 $1,375,000.00 Brienz Valley Add Sec 1 2032 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 658 Pebble Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $399,204.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1556 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $386,420.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1552 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $387,349.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1553 Nickelby Place Nolensville 37135 $455,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1565 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $815,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7113 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $690,000.00 Marshall Est 4047 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $880,000.00 Annecy Ph1 3005 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $1,195,000.00 Summerlyn Sec6 3231 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,210,330.00 Westhaven Sec59 6019 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $840,272.00 Annecy Ph1 4001 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $885,000.00 Heartland Reserve Sec 1 7112 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $1,550,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 4 754 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $2,450,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a 3076 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Stonecrest 800 Singleton Ln Brentwood 37027 $793,374.00 Annecy Ph2a 2013 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,615,000.00 River Landing Sec 9 632 Aylesford Ln Franklin 37069 $1,994,633.00 Grove Sec 14 9017 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $715,000.00 Westhaven Sec 15 106 Front St #20 Franklin 37064 $875,257.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 859 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $960,000.00 Carondelet Sec 5 806 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $747,340.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 940 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $459,795.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 413 Chamberlin Park Ln Franklin 37069 $349,900.00 Whispering Wind Ph2 7611 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $405,800.00 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 7510 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $166,000.00 7139 Hill Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $790,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-d 455 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $844,900.00 Burkitt Village Add Ph2 941 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $657,140.00 Lochridge Sec2 2002 Celia Ct Nolensville 37135 $5,300,000.00 8250 Patterson Rd College Grove 37046 $616,370.00 Lochridge Sec2 1077 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $934,990.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 909 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $7,587,959.00 Woodlands Md Grey Oak Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $771,250.00 Polston Place 7301 Hudgins Ct Fairview 37062 $518,183.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 234 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $426,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 4 1941 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $759,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1712 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $725,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 19 1011 Dunrobin Dr Franklin 37067 $680,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 621 Tynebrae Dr Fairview 37064 $1,025,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1359 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $979,999.00 Tollgate Village Sec 2 2992 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $486,100.00 Wakefield Sec 1 1003 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $610,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 1325 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $1,675,000.00 Harts Landmark 2156 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $525,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3101 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $615,219.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4065 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,200,000.00 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064