Williamson County Property Transfers April 25

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$650,000.00Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$490,000.00Maplewood Office Park400 Sugartree Ln #520Franklin37064
$900,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec4a3642 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$440,000.00Stonebrook Sec 4101 Mill Creek LnNolensville37135
$2,127,395.00Grove Sec98672 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,750,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 69194 Fox Run DrBrentwood37027
$929,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec37143 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$651,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J148 Crestfield PlFranklin37069
$675,000.004739 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 21413 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$992,711.00Hardeman Springs Sec35571 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$916,850.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3024 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$1,250,000.00Traceland Est5610 Parker Branch TrlFranklin37064
$2,062,500.00Legends Ridge Sec 7-a514 Legends Ridge CtFranklin37069
$1,713,761.00Hardeman Springs Sec26313 Percheron LnArrington37014
$450,000.00Prescott Place Ph 156 Banwell ParkFranklin37069
$2,500,000.001018 Tulloss RdFranklin37067
$3,600,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27509 Trident Ridge RdCollege Grove37046
$295,000.00Strawberry Fields3786 Strawberry Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$754,191.00Vineyard Valley Sec37131 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$400,000.005553 Taylor Cemetery RdFranklin37064
$1,025,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 101206 Firth CtFranklin37067
$600,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 5816 W Benjamin CtFranklin37067
$1,600,000.00Gardens At Old Natchez The502 Gardenshire CtFranklin37069
$650,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 16157 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$465,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-4Franklin37067
$750,000.00Hallbrook Sec 18211 Halford PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 1511 Price RdFranklin37069
$760,375.00Annecy Ph13036 Jada WayNolensville37135
$1,175,000.00Old Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$130,000.00Bluebird Hollow Ph21015 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$664,515.00Vineyard Valley Sec27187 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$612,284.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164053 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$780,187.00Vineyard Valley Sec37123 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$750,000.001441 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$452,592.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171548 Nickelby PlaceArrington37014
$2,450,000.00Owendale6924 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$1,006,700.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12262 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$1,127,000.00Savage Pointe4422 Savage Pointe DrFranklin37064
$398,455.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2225 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$146,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$820,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2163 Creekstone BlvdFranklin37064
$389,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-2Franklin37067
$600,000.00Brenthaven Sec 21312 Winchester RdBrentwood37027
$680,022.00Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1604 Nevins PlNolensville37135
$1,760,000.00Westhaven Sec501220 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$653,839.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1529 Madeira StFranklin37064
$1,240,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 13112 Natoma CirThompsons Station37179
$480,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121152 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$499,999.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2507 Kendall CtFranklin37069
$1,200,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11025 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$329,900.00Orleans Est Condos1903 Granville RdFranklin37064
$458,700.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-a2589 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$575,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 41408 Staunton Mill CtThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000.00Westhaven Sec 7414 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$2,500,000.00Traditions Sec31925 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$1,087,000.00Twin Springs Sec 38217 Falmouth CtBrentwood37027
$871,185.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47272 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$265,000.004655 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$680,000.00Burkitt Place Ph2f8347 Parkfield DrNolensville37135
$1,338,174.00Stephens Valley Sec6362 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$950,000.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13029 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000.00Avalon Sec 6606 Patriot LnFranklin37067
$1,100,000.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c5111 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$1,815,674.00Breezeway Sec 52230 Georgian CirFranklin37067
$750,000.00Westhaven Sec 3116 Pearl StFranklin37064
$3,133,656.00Witherspoon Sec59294 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$844,645.00Annecy Ph15033 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$600,000.00Murray Est6436 Tea Rose TerBrentwood37027
$740,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec14012 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$715,200.00Lochridge Sec21096 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$25,000,000.00Aspen Grove Sec T-5457 Duke DrFranklin37067
$730,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2395 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,925,000.00Westhaven Sec 7415 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$860,000.00Westhaven Sec 16708 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$2,000,000.00Grace Creek Valley4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$1,145,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec6426 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000.00Stonecrest9606 Stonebluff DrBrentwood37027
$939,720.00Arrington Ridge Sec27209 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$650,000.00River Rest Est Sec 41030 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$589,690.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2246 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 16720 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$592,954.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2232 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,600,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3826 Pulpmill DrThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84589 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$708,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 1110 Churchill PlFranklin37067
$2,450,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11802 Morgan Farms WayBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1384 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$675,000.00Avenue Downs Sec1Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$680,000.00Maplewood Sec 3110 Amy CtFranklin37064
$850,000.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 75010 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$739,124.00Vineyard Valley Sec27206 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$706,896.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164061 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$647,667.00Lochridge Sec21100 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,300,000.00Taramore Ph119570 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$1,400,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17307 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$786,067.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18123 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$2,010,570.004961 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$839,000.001150 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Winterset Woods2001 Universe CtNolensville37135
$1,150,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 4508 Stefan CtFranklin37064
$275,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4904 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$210,000.00Scarborough Village Ph 17202 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$925,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13501 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$950,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 45009 W Concord RdBrentwood37027
$807,612.00Annecy Ph15037 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$1,255,000.00Oakhall Sec 21661 Highfield LnBrentwood37027
$247,900.00Westhaven Sec 585033 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,700,000.00Avalon Sec 3630 Countess Nicole CtFranklin37067
$682,180.00Annecy Ph13008 Jada WayNolensville37135
$813,251.00Brixworth Ph7c6058 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$2,200,000.00Westhaven Sec 11307 State BlvdFranklin37064
$442,220.00Wakefield Sec 32284 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$324,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 102Franklin37064
$550,000.00Stream Valley Sec163035 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$825,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B508 Windcrest CtFranklin37069
$613,867.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2918 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$800,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec A2004 Baxter LnFranklin37069
$817,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 9227 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$1,590,694.00Allens Green1755 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,210,000.002493 Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$709,450.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47292 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$731,560.00Annecy Ph13016 Jada WayNolensville37135
$352,500.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #d-4Franklin37064
$709,200.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32412 Seven Oaks ParkThompsons Station37179
$1,375,000.00Brienz Valley Add Sec 12032 Ober Brienz LnFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Ashton Park Sec 1658 Pebble Springs DrFranklin37067
$399,204.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171556 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$386,420.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171552 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$387,349.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171553 Nickelby PlaceNolensville37135
$455,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171565 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$815,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17113 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$690,000.00Marshall Est4047 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$880,000.00Annecy Ph13005 Jada WayNolensville37135
$1,195,000.00Summerlyn Sec63231 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$1,210,330.00Westhaven Sec596019 Camberley StFranklin37064
$840,272.00Annecy Ph14001 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$885,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 17112 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$1,550,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 4754 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$2,450,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a3076 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Stonecrest800 Singleton LnBrentwood37027
$793,374.00Annecy Ph2a2013 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,615,000.00River Landing Sec 9632 Aylesford LnFranklin37069
$1,994,633.00Grove Sec 149017 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$715,000.00Westhaven Sec 15106 Front St #20Franklin37064
$875,257.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2859 Novalis StNolensville37135
$960,000.00Carondelet Sec 5806 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$747,340.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2940 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$459,795.00Prescott Place Ph 3413 Chamberlin Park LnFranklin37069
$349,900.00Whispering Wind Ph27611 Whispering Wind LnFairview37062
$405,800.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17510 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$166,000.007139 Hill Hughes RdFairview37062
$790,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 9-d455 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$844,900.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2941 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$657,140.00Lochridge Sec22002 Celia CtNolensville37135
$5,300,000.008250 Patterson RdCollege Grove37046
$616,370.00Lochridge Sec21077 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$934,990.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2909 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$7,587,959.00Woodlands MdGrey Oak Pvt LnFranklin37064
$771,250.00Polston Place7301 Hudgins CtFairview37062
$518,183.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2234 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$426,000.00Ridgeport Sec 41941 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$759,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11712 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$725,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 191011 Dunrobin DrFranklin37067
$680,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5621 Tynebrae DrFairview37064
$1,025,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1359 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$979,999.00Tollgate Village Sec 22992 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$486,100.00Wakefield Sec 11003 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$610,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11325 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$1,675,000.00Harts Landmark2156 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$525,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3101 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$615,219.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164065 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$3,200,000.00N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064

