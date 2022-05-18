Williamson County Property Transfers April 25

See where houses sold for April 25-29, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$650,000.00
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$490,000.00
|Maplewood Office Park
|400 Sugartree Ln #520
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a
|3642 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$440,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|101 Mill Creek Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,127,395.00
|Grove Sec9
|8672 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,750,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 6
|9194 Fox Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$929,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7143 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$651,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|148 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$675,000.00
|4739 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|1413 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$992,711.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5571 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$916,850.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3024 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5610 Parker Branch Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,062,500.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 7-a
|514 Legends Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,713,761.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6313 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$450,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 1
|56 Banwell Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,500,000.00
|1018 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,600,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7509 Trident Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$295,000.00
|Strawberry Fields
|3786 Strawberry Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$754,191.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7131 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$400,000.00
|5553 Taylor Cemetery Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 10
|1206 Firth Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 5
|816 W Benjamin Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000.00
|Gardens At Old Natchez The
|502 Gardenshire Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|6157 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Hallbrook Sec 1
|8211 Halford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1
|511 Price Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$760,375.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3036 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,175,000.00
|Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$130,000.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2
|1015 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$664,515.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7187 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$612,284.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4053 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$780,187.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7123 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000.00
|1441 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$452,592.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1548 Nickelby Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,450,000.00
|Owendale
|6924 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,006,700.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2262 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,127,000.00
|Savage Pointe
|4422 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$398,455.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|225 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$146,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$146,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2
|163 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$389,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 2
|1312 Winchester Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$680,022.00
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1
|604 Nevins Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,760,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1220 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$653,839.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|529 Madeira St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 1
|3112 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1152 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,999.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|507 Kendall Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1025 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$329,900.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1903 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$458,700.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a
|2589 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1408 Staunton Mill Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|414 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1925 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,087,000.00
|Twin Springs Sec 3
|8217 Falmouth Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$871,185.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7272 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$265,000.00
|4655 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$680,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph2f
|8347 Parkfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,338,174.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|362 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$950,000.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3029 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|606 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c
|5111 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,815,674.00
|Breezeway Sec 5
|2230 Georgian Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|116 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,133,656.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9294 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$844,645.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5033 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000.00
|Murray Est
|6436 Tea Rose Ter
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1
|4012 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,200.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1096 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$25,000,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec T-5
|457 Duke Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$730,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|395 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,925,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|415 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|708 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Grace Creek Valley
|4017 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,145,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec6
|426 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|Stonecrest
|9606 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$939,720.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7209 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$650,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 4
|1030 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$589,690.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|246 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|720 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|720 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$592,954.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|232 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,600,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3826 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4589 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$708,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|110 Churchill Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,450,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1802 Morgan Farms Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1384 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$680,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 3
|110 Amy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7
|5010 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$739,124.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7206 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$706,896.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4061 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$647,667.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1100 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000.00
|Taramore Ph11
|9570 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|307 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$786,067.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|123 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,010,570.00
|4961 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$839,000.00
|1150 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Winterset Woods
|2001 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 4
|508 Stefan Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4
|904 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$210,000.00
|Scarborough Village Ph 1
|7202 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|501 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 4
|5009 W Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$807,612.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5037 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,255,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|1661 Highfield Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$247,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5033 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|630 Countess Nicole Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$682,180.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3008 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$813,251.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6058 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,200,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1307 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$442,220.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|2284 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$324,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|3035 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B
|508 Windcrest Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$613,867.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|918 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A
|2004 Baxter Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$817,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 9
|227 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,590,694.00
|Allens Green
|1755 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,210,000.00
|2493 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$709,450.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7292 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$731,560.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3016 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$352,500.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #d-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$709,200.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2412 Seven Oaks Park
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,375,000.00
|Brienz Valley Add Sec 1
|2032 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|658 Pebble Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$399,204.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1556 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$386,420.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1552 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$387,349.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1553 Nickelby Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$455,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1565 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7113 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$690,000.00
|Marshall Est
|4047 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3005 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,195,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3231 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,210,330.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6019 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,272.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4001 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$885,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 1
|7112 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,550,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 4
|754 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,450,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a
|3076 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Stonecrest
|800 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$793,374.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2013 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,615,000.00
|River Landing Sec 9
|632 Aylesford Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,994,633.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9017 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$715,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 15
|106 Front St #20
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,257.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|859 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$960,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 5
|806 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$747,340.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|940 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$459,795.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|413 Chamberlin Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$349,900.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7611 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$405,800.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7510 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$166,000.00
|7139 Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$790,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-d
|455 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$844,900.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2
|941 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$657,140.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|2002 Celia Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,300,000.00
|8250 Patterson Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$616,370.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1077 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$934,990.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|909 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$7,587,959.00
|Woodlands Md
|Grey Oak Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$771,250.00
|Polston Place
|7301 Hudgins Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$518,183.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|234 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$426,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1941 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$759,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1712 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1011 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$680,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|621 Tynebrae Dr
|Fairview
|37064
|$1,025,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1359 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$979,999.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|2992 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$486,100.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|1003 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1325 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,675,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2156 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3101 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,219.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4065 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,200,000.00
|N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064