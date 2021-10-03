Speakeasy Cocktail Bar Amendment XVIII Opens in Franklin

A new cocktail bar called Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club recently opened at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven community in Franklin.

The bar opened in the former Kate and Lulu Kitchen location, which closed in April 2021. Previously, The Perch occupied the space.

On September 25, the cocktail bar quietly opened. In a social media post, they stated, “The wait is finally over! We open at 4p m today & we cannot wait to show you what we’ve been crafting up for you! We are not taking reservations, so please, simply stop in.”

The menu shows a selection of wine, beer, and whiskey, however, the cocktail list features eight drinks. One notable drink is the Daisy Chain, compared to an orange creamsicle with orange sherbert, pecan, and allspice making it the perfect fall drink.

You can enjoy small bites from the menu such as charcuterie board, crostini, and a slider duo of pork and beef.

On the Amendment XVIII Facebook page, it is described as an “anti-prohibition craft cocktail bar complete with a member bottle club & lockers. Join us in our 1920’s era inspired space for creatively inspired cocktails.”

Named after the 18th Amendment, a time of prohibition for the country, we asked Dean Marsh, President of TriOut Hospitality about the name for the new establishment, “We are using the name Amendment XVII Cocktail because if the amendment repealed in 1933 would’ve not happened there would not have a resurgence with cocktails, and today we are in a time wherein there is a modern resurgence in craft cocktail bars.”

Hours for the cocktail bar are 4 pm-midnight daily.

Follow Amendment XVIII on Facebook for the latest news. Keep checking back here for more information on the opening.