Downtown Franklin Home Built by Minnie Pearl’s Grandparents is For Sale

By
Donna Vissman
-
Minnie Pearl Grandparents home
photo by SilverPointe Properties

The former home of Minnie Pearl’s grandparents, William and Ophelia House, is for sale in downtown Franklin.

Located on West Main Street, the spacious home is in the historic neighborhood of Hincheyville in downtown Franklin. The home is known as “Oaklawn” and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of Interior.

It was built in 1873 and sits on a 1.16-acre lot with 5,937 square feet. Inside the home, it has four bedrooms, four and one-half baths, a large wrap-around porch with six working fireplaces.

Listed by SilverPointe properties, it’s on the market for $2,750,000.

Minnie Pearl was born Sarah Ophelia Colley, her hometown was in Centerville, Tennessee. She created the character Minnie Pearl where she would wear a straw hat with a price tag and greeted the audience with “Hoowdy!” She was inducted as an Opry member in 1940 and appeared on the show “Hee Haw.”

She married Henry Cannon, a pilot and the couple lived in Brentwood where she attended Brentwood United Methodist Church. After being diagnosed with breast cancer, she created The Minnie Pearl Cancer Foundation. Today we have the Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville named after the country legend, a place where she first received treatment and offered the use of her name to further research and treatment of cancer.

Minnie Pearl’s final resting place is in the Mount Hope Cemetary in Franklin.

