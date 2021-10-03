Ravenwood High Hosts Fall Choral Showcase

It’s almost showtime for the Ravenwood High choir.

On Tuesday, October 5, Ravenwood High is hosting its Fall Choral Showcase and inviting the community to attend. The show begins at 7 p.m. in the Ravenwood Performing Arts Center and does not require any tickets. The performance, called We Are One, is the results of weeks of hard work and dedication.

The show is expected to last roughly 45 minutes. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.