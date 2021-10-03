In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million and are investing much more into the former stove factory to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More
After two years of locked horns over the Brownland Farm development proposal, at the September 14 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) nerves were frazzled and patience was running thin as updated data on the flood plains arose in the eleventh hour. Read More
These are the scores for Chinese restaurants in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 30, 2021. Read more
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 30, 2021. Read More
Fall is here and we all know what that means: Pumpkin Spice everything, leaves changing colors and who can forget all those fun fall happening throughout Middle Tennessee? Here is where to go for everything that celebrates fall. Read More
COVID’s negative impact on learning rages on. But, if there is anything the pandemic has taught us, it is that schools should not return to “normal,” writes John McLaughlin and Mark Claypool, founders of Galileo Education, Inc., the parent company of Galileo Preparatory Academy, which will open this January in Franklin. Read More
Williamson County Schools (WCS) has announced new mask requirement information. Read More
The former home of Minnie Pearl’s grandparents, William and Ophelia House, is for sale in downtown Franklin. Read More
After careful consideration and inspection, the old Georgia Boot Factory Pavilion at Bicentennial Park will be demolished due to safety concerns. Read More.