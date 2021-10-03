In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ICYMI Oct 2

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

The Factory at Franklin
Rendering of The Factory at Franklin from Holladay Properties

1Developers Purchase The Factory in Franklin to Create a “Little City”

The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million and are investing much more into the former stove factory to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More

Brownland Farm Development

2Emotions Run High Over Brownland Farm Development

After two years of locked horns over the Brownland Farm development proposal, at the September 14 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) nerves were frazzled and patience was running thin as updated data on the flood plains arose in the eleventh hour. Read More

chinese food stock

3Health Inspections: Chinese Food in Williamson County for Oct. 2021

These are the scores for Chinese restaurants in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 30, 2021. Read more

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

coronavirus

5Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 30

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 30, 2021. Read More

610 Fall Events in Middle Tennessee

Fall is here and we all know what that means: Pumpkin Spice everything, leaves changing colors and who can forget all those fun fall happening throughout Middle Tennessee? Here is where to go for everything that celebrates fall. Read More

The Lesson From COVID_ Schools Should Not Return to “Normal”
From left to right: Mark Claypool & John McLaughlin

7The Lesson From COVID: Schools Should Not Return to “Normal”

COVID’s negative impact on learning rages on. But, if there is anything the pandemic has taught us, it is that schools should not return to “normal,” writes John McLaughlin and Mark Claypool, founders of Galileo Education, Inc., the parent company of Galileo Preparatory Academy, which will open this January in Franklin. Read More

student wearing a mask
Stock Image

8WCS Announces New Mask Requirement

Williamson County Schools (WCS) has announced new mask requirement information. Read More

Minnie Pearl Grandparents home
photo by SilverPointe Properties

9Downtown Franklin Home Built by Minnie Pearl’s Grandparents is For Sale

The former home of Minnie Pearl’s grandparents, William and Ophelia House, is for sale in downtown Franklin. Read More

Bicentennial Park Pavilion

10Franklin to Demolish Bicentennial Park Pavilion

After careful consideration and inspection, the old Georgia Boot Factory Pavilion at Bicentennial Park will be demolished due to safety concerns. Read More.

Previous articleCOVID-19 Cases Among Children
Next articlePhoto of the Day: October 3, 2021
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here